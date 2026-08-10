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Malawi book first-ever place at Women's World Cup

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RABAT, Aug 9 - Malawi continued their fairytale debut at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, coming from behind to beat Ghana 2-1 in Sunday’s last quarter-final which also secured them a spot in the World Cup for the first time.

Rose Kadzere scored a 79th minute winner following Temwa Chawinga’s 12th minute equaliser after English-born striker Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah had put Ghana into a seventh minute lead.

Malawi join Algeria, Cameroon and Morocco as Africa’s four automatic qualifiers for next year's 32-team World Cup in Brazil. The four WAFCON quarter-final winners all advanced directly to the World Cup.

Malawi will meet Algeria in Wednesday’s first WAFCON semi-final, followed by hosts Morocco against Cameroon, who earlier on Sunday produced a shock when they ousted defending champions Nigeria 1-0 in Casablanca.

Myriam Nyadjou, 19, struck a superb long-range free kick to hand her country a World Cup ticket.

Nigeria had qualified for all nine previous Women’s World Cup finals but now have to try and gain entry to the finals through a complicated play-off route that offers Africa the possibility of two more representatives.

Their defeat means there will be a new WAFCON winner next week. Equatorial Guinea and South Africa are the only other countries to have won the African title.

The final is next Sunday in Rabat. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.