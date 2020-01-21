Main man Messi gives Setien winning start

BARCELONA • Barcelona have a new coach, but Lionel Messi remains their talisman after guiding the Spanish champions to a nervy 1-0 La Liga win at home to 10-man Granada on Sunday night.

In Quique Setien's first game in charge of the club, the captain nabbed the winner in the 76th minute, firing into the bottom corner to finish off a well-crafted team move shortly after the visitors had German Sanchez sent off.

Setien, who replaced the sacked Ernesto Valverde last week, said: "Messi did what he has done his entire life.

"He has done this so many times in games like this, games when you cannot find a way through, things aren't going for you and you are lacking inspiration, but he always conjures up something special.

"We made a few moves like this in the first half, but it didn't come off, but when the ball falls to Messi, you know there's a very high chance it will go in."

The win took Barcelona back to the top of league on 43 points after 20 games, ahead of second-placed Real Madrid on goal difference.

While Setien has yet to fully impose his philosophy, the way they enjoyed 82 per cent of possession, while making 1,005 passes, was an indication of how he wants them to play.

The former Real Betis coach is known for his devotion to the possession-based style of play Barcelona became renowned for under Johan Cruyff and perfected under Pep Guardiola.

He is also likely to give young players a chance, with midfielder Riqui Puig being handed his first league appearance of the season. That faith was repaid as the substitute was involved in Messi's strike.

On the 20-year-old youth-team product, Setien said: "He did very well, he came on when we were in a good situation with an extra man and he read the game perfectly."

REUTERS