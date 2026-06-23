Mahrez starts as captain for Algeria, two changes for Jordan

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SANTA CLARA, California, June 22 - Algeria brought forward Riyad Mahrez back into the starting lineup as captain for their World Cup Group J match on Monday against Jordan, who made two changes.

• World Cup debutants Jordan will be eliminated if they lose to Algeria in the match at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

• Former Manchester City player Mahrez makes his first start of this World Cup after being on the bench in the opening defeat by Argentina. He takes over the captaincy from Aissa Mandi.

• Algeria bring Ramiz Zerrouki into the midfield in the second of their two changes.

• Jordan coach Jamal Sellami keeps faith with attackers Ali Olwan, who scored their first-ever World Cup goal in the game against Austria, and Mousa Al-Tamari.

• Jordan have brought Hossam Abu Al-Dahab into defence, while Mahmoud Al Mardi comes in up front.

• Argentina beat Austria 2-0 in Arlington earlier on Monday to book their place in the next round.

Lineups:

Jordan: Yazeed Abu Laila, Abdullah Nasib, Hossam Abu Al-Dahab, Yazan Al‑Arab, Noor Al‑Rawabdeh, Ali Olwan, Mousa Al‑Tamari, Mahmoud Al Mardi, Muhannad Abu Taha, Nizar Al‑Rashdan, Ehsan Haddad

Algeria: Luca Zidane, Aissa Mandi, Ramiz Zerrouki, Riyad Mahrez, Amine Gouiri, Fares Chaibi, Hicham Boudaoui, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rafik Belghali, Ramy Bensebaini, Ibrahim Maza REUTERS