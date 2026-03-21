Maguire sees red as Manchester United held to 2-2 EPL draw at Bournemouth

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Manchester United's Harry Maguire reacts with Bruno Fernandes after he is shown a red card by referee Stuart Attwell.

BOURNEMOUTH, England - Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was shown a red card for conceding the penalty that led to Bournemouth grabbing a 2-2 Premier League draw at the Vitality Stadium on March 20, the home side twice coming from behind to secure a point.

Maguire, recalled to the England squad earlier in the day, went from hero to villain after forcing Bournemouth’s James Hill into an own goal, only to concede a spot-kick that ended up costing his side two points.

Both sides had chances in the first half but neither could find the back of the net, with United goalkeeper Senne Lammens and Djordje Petrovic of Bournemouth pulling off several fine saves.

With space at a premium early in the second half, Alejandro Jimenez opened the door for United by pulling the shirt of Matheus Cunha to concede a penalty , and captain Bruno Fernandes converted to give the visitors the lead in the 61st minute.

Manchester United's Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha falls as he is tackled by Bournemouth's Spanish defender Alex Jimenez (right) during the match. PHOTO: AFP

Ryan Christie equalised six minutes later, however, squeezing a well-placed shot beyond the reach of Lammens.

Fernandes played his part as United took the lead again, swinging in a corner that glanced off Hill and into his own net under pressure from Maguire at the back post in the 71st minute.

Seven minutes later Maguire was sent off for an impulsive tug on the shirt of Evanilson, and teenaged substitute Junior Kroupi confidently fired home the spot-kick.

Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi celebrates scoring their second goal with Alex Scott. PHOTO: REUTERS

The visitors had to hang on through more than 10 minutes of stoppage time for a draw that left them third in the table on 55 points, 15 behind leaders Arsenal and six adrift of Manchester City. Bournemouth are 10th on 42 points. REUTERS