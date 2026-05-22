Manchester United’s Harry Maguire ‘gutted’ to be left out of England World Cup squad

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Manchester United defender Harry Maguire announced the news in an emotional Instagram post on May 21.

MANCHESTER, England - A “shocked” Harry Maguire has been omitted from Thomas Tuchel’s England World Cup squad which is set to be unveiled on May 22 at Wembley Stadium.

The Manchester United central defender has won 66 international caps and been a mainstay of England’s back line at recent tournaments.

Maguire announced the news in an emotional Instagram post on May 21.

“I was confident I could have played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had. I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision,” the 33-year-old wrote.

“I’ve loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years. I wish the players all the best this summer.”

Maguire was considered a shoo-in by many after a resurgent season at United as a key part of the club climbing to third in the Premier League and clinching a return to the Champions League.

Tuchel reportedly made calls on May 21 to players who did not make the cut for the tournament in the US, Canada and Mexico. REUTERS