Maguire appeals Greek convictions

LONDON • Lawyers for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire have appealed against a Greek court ruling which found him guilty of multiple charges following a brawl on the glitzy island of Mykonos last week, sources close to the process told Reuters.

"Yes, Maguire's lawyer, Alexis Anagnostakis, has submitted an appeal," one of the sources said yesterday, insisting that the accusations were "wrong and misleading".

The England defender was one of three people arrested last Thursday after an altercation with police on Mykonos.

On Tuesday, a court in the nearby island of Syros handed him a suspended sentence of 21 months and 10 days on charges of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult, court officials said.

According to British tabloids, Maguire had "gone to the aid of his sister Daisy, who fainted on a night out in Mykonos after being injected with a date-rape drug by 'two Albanians', who then fled", resulting in the altercation and subsequent arrest.

He has denied the charges against him.

In a statement after the verdict was announced, he said: "I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter - if anything myself, family and friends are the victims."

He also posted an image on his Instagram page that had a quote from Buddha, which read: "Three things that cannot be hidden: the sun, the moon and the truth."

Maguire's appeal is expected to be heard before Sept 19, which is when United kick off the new Premier League season. Along with Manchester City, the Red Devils have been given special dispensation to start their term later than the other English top-flight clubs due to their European exertions.

According to the Daily Mail, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has "no immediate plans to remove him from the captaincy", although club hierarchy will speak to him about the arrest and convictions.

BRIBERY CHARGE Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich, I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go. '' POLICE WITNESS, on what Maguire allegedly said to police.

There may also be a chance that the convictions be overturned after Yoannis Paradissis, the prosecutor representing the Greek policemen involved in the event, yesterday told the BBC an apology might suffice.

Speaking on its Radio 4 Today programme, he said: "I believe that there is still time for the three defendants to say they are sorry, and then I believe the outcome might be different.

"I don't know (if the Greek authorities will accept this), but they told me they are still waiting for an apology and they haven't heard any.

"This is what I find quite shocking and quite unsportsmanlike."

Paradissis also insisted Daisy had not mentioned anything about the drugging attempt when quizzed by police.

However, England coach Gareth Southgate has since withdrawn the 27-year-old from his squad for next month's Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark.

"Having spoken to Manchester United and the player, I have made this decision in the best interests of all parties and with consideration of the impact on our preparations for next week," he said.

