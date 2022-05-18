Magpies were 10 times better: Arteta

LONDON • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tore into his side after their 2-0 Premier League defeat at Newcastle on Monday, saying their performance was nowhere near the level needed to play in the Champions League.

A Ben White own goal and a late strike from Bruno Guimaraes sealed the win for the Magpies and left Arsenal two points off fourth-placed north London rivals Tottenham (68) with one game left.

"It's extremely disappointing that Newcastle were 10 times better than us and the performance was nowhere near the level we need to be at if we want to play in the Champions League," Arteta told Sky Sports. "It's a very painful one. It was in our hands and today it's not in our hands."

Arsenal were in the driver's seat with three games to go as they led Spurs by four points. But Tottenham's 3-0 derby win last Thursday cranked up the pressure on the Gunners, who failed to respond.

Arteta, who endured a bad start to the campaign before guiding them into contention for a spot in Europe's elite club competition, said he was ultimately responsible for their failures on the pitch.

"I'm responsible all the time," he added. "If there's someone who has created an expectation this year that no one at the start of the season would talk about, it is those players and I will always defend them. But tonight, that's really difficult to do."

Midfielder Granit Xhaka has also taken the blame for himself and his teammates and admitted their performance was below par.

"It's difficult to find the right words. From the first minute to the 90th we didn't deserve to be on the pitch," the Swiss told Sky Sports.

"I can't explain to you why. We didn't do what the game plan was. What happened was a disaster performance. You don't deserve to play Champions League or even Europa League. It's very hard to take.

"I don't know why we're not doing what the coach is asking for us. If someone isn't ready for this game, stay at home. If you're nervous, stay on the bench or stay at home. You need people to have the b***s to come here and play.

"It's one of the most important games for us. We're feeling very disappointed for the fans."

With their vastly inferior goal difference, Arsenal must beat Everton on Sunday and hope relegated Norwich upset Spurs at home to pip them to fourth place.

"There's always a tiny chance in football," Arteta said, as the Gunners hope they would not miss out on Champions League football for a sixth successive season.

Newcastle, meanwhile, were fighting relegation but are now lying 12th in a remarkable turnaround of their fortunes under manager Eddie Howe.

Only Manchester City and Liverpool have won more Premier League points than the Magpies this year since they began to splash the wealth of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund in the transfer market.

More big money signings are expected to arrive at St James' Park in the coming months, but for now, Howe is happy with what he has seen from his team.

"It was a brilliant all-round performance. It was front foot, we never let up and that's the most pleasing thing," he said.

"It's a massive club, we have big ambitions, but I have to focus on how we do it rather than talk."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE