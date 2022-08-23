'Magpies becoming tough opponents'

LONDON • Pep Guardiola believes Newcastle United are now one of the English Premier League's toughest tests after Manchester City were forced to come from 3-1 down to salvage a 3-3 draw in an enthralling encounter on Sunday.

For the first half of last season, the Magpies were battling against relegation, but flush with cash following the takeover by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, they were the biggest spenders in the January transfer window.

Newcastle spent their way out of trouble, finishing a comfortable 11th, and while they have not splashed the cash to the extent expected in this transfer window, two of Eddie Howe's three summer signings - goalkeeper Nick Pope and centre-back Sven Botman - have become starters.

Ilkay Gundogan gave City an early lead but the hosts, with their relentless pressing, had the Premier League champions on the ropes through goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier.

Erling Haaland sparked the visitors' fightback before Bernardo Silva secured a point at a rocking St James' Park.

City moved up to second, two points adrift of leaders Arsenal, and Guardiola was happy to salvage an away point.

"Newcastle are becoming one of the toughest opponents for sure," the Catalan said. "Leeds beat Chelsea (3-0) today. The Premier League is so difficult for everyone. You have to live this experience to know how amazing we've done for five years and how difficult it will be. To see the team fight to the end is enough."

Newcastle had taken four points from their opening two games without conceding a goal, and their intensity and energy was personified by Allan Saint-Maximin, who conjured two assists and whose pace caused havoc throughout the game.

"It was an incredible game and a roller coaster of emotions," said Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.

"We went 1-0 down, which is the worst possible start against this team because then you have to chase the game, but I think the players responded brilliantly.

"For the neutral, I'm sure it was an incredible game but we needed something from the game and the players deserved it."

Almiron's opening goal for Newcastle was a sweet moment for the midfielder, who was mocked by Jack Grealish during City's title celebrations at the end of last season, and he later gave his shirt to a home fan that referenced that incident.

Howe's side were relieved after Trippier had a straight red card for a late lunge on Kevin de Bruyne reduced to a yellow after a video assistant referee review with almost 20 minutes to go.

City continued to bang on Newcastle's door but were unable to breach Pope's goal for a fourth time with the former Burnley custodian making several top saves, including tipping Haaland's strike onto the post and making a one-on-one save when the striker went clean through on goal.

Saint-Maximin highlighted Newcastle's progress under Howe, expressing his disappointment after the draw.

"We are disappointed because we really wanted to win the game to show what we can do. The future is bright for Newcastle if we can keep playing at this level," he said.

