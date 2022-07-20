Magnificent Eriksen, warrior Martinez

MELBOURNE • A "magnificent" Christian Eriksen and "warrior" Lisandro Martinez will bring creative flair and fighting spirit to Manchester United, manager Erik ten Hag said yesterday, as his new-look squad start taking shape.

The pair join Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia as the Dutchman's three key signings so far as he looks to inject new life into the Red Devils after their woeful campaign last season.

United, who last won major silverware in 2017, finished sixth in the English Premier League with their lowest points total since the league was launched in 1992.

Danish midfielder Eriksen was signed as a free agent last Friday after leaving Brentford with Argentinian defender Martinez joining the club from Ajax Amsterdam two days later.

Ten Hag said the experience of Eriksen, 30, would be vital and his creativity a boon for the front line, potentially spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo, although the superstar striker's future with United remains unclear.

"He (Eriksen) is a magnificent football player and the fans will enjoy watching him because he's creative, he has ideas," the manager said on the club website from Melbourne, where they are on a pre-season tour.

"Our strikers will also be happy because he's the one who can involve them in the game. He's an experienced player. He played in Italy, in Holland, a long time in England, so he knows the Premier League. It's an absolute advantage that we have him in."

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Eriksen's switch to United completes an incredible return after his brush with death last year.

He suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in Copenhagen while playing for Denmark at the European Championship and was forced to leave Inter Milan after recovering due to the Italian Serie A's health regulations.

Fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, he proved his form and fitness during a loan spell at Brentford in the second half of last season.

Martinez, 24, joined from ten Hag's former club Ajax, subject to a medical, player terms and visa requirements. Ajax confirmed United will pay an initial €57 million (S$81.3 million) with a further €10 million in performance-related bonuses.

"He's a warrior and the fans will admire him. He has an attitude, fighting spirit," ten Hag said.

"He brings aggressiveness to the game... we need that. But also, he's skilful, he can deal with the ball and he's left-footed. The Premier League is high intensity, lots of challenges. We need such players (with fighting spirit). Certain ideas, he knows them. That is an advantage."

While Malacia is on the pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia, which has seen United beat Liverpool 4-0 in Bangkok and Melbourne Victory 4-1, ten Hag confirmed neither Martinez nor Eriksen would join the squad for their final game against Aston Villa.

"Unfortunately we cannot have them here on the tour, because at the moment they arrive here we will fly back," he said.

"But we cannot wait to involve them in our squad."

Ten Hag's impressive start as boss continued with a 3-1 friendly win over Crystal Palace at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last night.

Goals from Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho gave United a 3-0 lead before the Eagles scored a consolation through Joel Ward.

