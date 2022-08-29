Magician saves Magpies

LONDON • Newcastle were without Alexander Isak, their £63 million (S$103.2 million) club-record signing who has yet to receive a work permit since signing from Real Sociedad last Friday, and the injured Bruno Guimaraes, arguably the club's most influential player since moving from Lyon in January.

But they still had one ace in the pack - Allan Saint-Maximin. The French winger tormented Manchester City on Aug 21, laying on two assists as his team drew 3-3 with the Premier League champions.

Saint-Maximin has always had bags of ability with his pace making him unplayable at times. However, consistency has eluded him since his 2019 move to St James' Park, leading Kieran Trippier to say after the City draw that his teammate's challenge was to perform at the same level, week in, week out.

He did just that yesterday, striking a thunderous volley in the final minute to rescue a point for Newcastle in a 1-1 league draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ruben Neves broke the deadlock in the 38th minute, rifling an equally brilliant shot from distance through the legs of Joe Willock and into the net to cap off a fine move that shifted from one wing to the other.

The visitors dominated possession in the second half but the Wolves defence did a good job of stifling their attacking flair, with Saint-Maximin looking a shadow of the player who had been their greatest attacking threat this term.

That all changed, however, when he belted from the edge of the area to secure a draw that maintained Saudi-backed Newcastle's unbeaten start to the season and left them in seventh place on six points, with Wolves second-bottom of the table on two points.

After the City game, Saint-Maximin spoke of his desire to earn his first call-up for France and from there, a place in the defending world champions' squad for the Nov 20-Dec 18 World Cup in Qatar.

Les Bleus are blessed with talent in the forward roles, but the 25-year-old possesses an unpredictability factor and he is working hard to refine all areas of his game in order to catch France coach Didier Deschamps' eye.

On his wonder goal, Saint-Maximin said: "We work hard in training, I try to put more things in my game and I practise a lot with the trainer to help me hit that volley.

"I am really happy to score that goal because it was important for us to draw or try to win the game. I don't think about myself, I just think about my team - I am really happy to draw the game.

"I have a lot of people around me to kick me and put me out of the game, so I am very happy to score."

In the other game, the sack rumours continue to grow around Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard after his side slumped to a 1-0 loss to West Ham United, who moved off the foot of the table into 16th place with three points, the same as their opponents.

A deflected effort by Pablo Fornals, whose 25-metre shot looped in after hitting Ezri Konsa, was reward for an improved second-half performance by the visitors.

Villa were awful despite facing a Hammers side who had lost their first three league games without scoring a single goal.

There is talk of dressing room unrest with Liverpool great Gerrard and Villa could be in even deeper trouble by this weekend as they next face leaders Arsenal on Wednesday before hosting champions Manchester City on Saturday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS