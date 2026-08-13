Magic Madjo grabs headlines after Villa debut worth waiting for against PSG

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Aug 13 - Aston Villa may have lost the UEFA Super Cup clash with Paris St Germain on Wednesday but their teenage forward Brian Madjo stole the show with a delayed debut display which augurs well for this season season.

Madjo became the youngest-ever player to score in the Super Cup when he netted the equaliser on the stroke of halftime, a goal richly deserved for the perseverance he showed having missed several earlier chances.

The 17-year-old cut an imposing figure in Salzburg, six-foot-four and with a physical presence which gave rise to comparisons with Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku and former Villa and England forward Emile Heskey.

Madjo, who was born in England, gave one of the world's best defenders, Willian Pacho, a torrid time, and looks set to light up the Premier League having been forced to wait for his chance to shine in a Villa shirt.

Villa signed Madjo from French club Metz on his 17th birthday in January but were unable to register him after FIFA ruled his move an international transfer, which cannot happen until a player turns 18.

The disagreement stemmed from Madjo making three appearances for Luxembourg, where he grew up, while Villa viewed him as an English player.

Madjo played for Luxembourg's senior side but then made nine appearances for England's Under-17 team before joining Villa.

He finally received clearance last week when CAS upheld Villa's appeal and after scoring four goals in pre-season friendlies, manager Unai Emery named Madjo in his starting side to face back-to-back Champions League winners PSG.

PSG went ahead through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's 20th-minute strike. It was Madjo who lost possession outside his own area just before PSG's opener and it looked like the teenager would be eclipsed by the Georgian winger's dazzling display.

FIRST CHANCE

Madjo's first chance came when he passed to John McGinn and then darted into the box to meet his captain's cross but his glancing header went just past the post, and minutes later he fired a powerful shot wide of the target.

McGinn again picked out Madjo with a ball into the area but the forward's header went over the bar.

With his frustrating opening half coming to a close, the youngster continued to put himself into a position to score.

Villa's captain floated a pass towards the back post, and Madjo outmuscled Pacho to meet the ball first time and send his side-footed volley into the roof of the net.

"He was absolutely fantastic," McGinn said.

"It would have been very easy for him to let his head get down after the missed chances but good strikers continue to get themselves in good positions.

"He's going to be a big player for us this season."

Madjo almost turned provider shortly after the break, making a bursting run into the PSG half before laying the ball off to McGinn whose strike was parried away by goalkeeper Matvey Safonov.

Desire Doue scored PSG's winner just after the hour mark, and Madjo was replaced by Tammy Abraham, who was seen embracing the teenager as he left the pitch at halftime.

Emery was impressed by Madjo and 19-year-old midfielder George Hemmings.

"They were working and not playing, and we were trying to get them ready to play and get them to the level they did today," Emery said of Madjo.

"There's still work to do but today they showed they can be close with us to compete." REUTERS