Madueke urges Chelsea to go all out in bid for European football

Chelsea need to focus on what they can control and win their last three games of the Premier League season to put themselves in the best position to qualify for Europe next season, winger Noni Madueke said after their 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United.

Chelsea's win on Sunday lifted them to seventh in the league standings with 54 points, overtaking Manchester United, who play later on Monday. The London club are two points behind Newcastle United in sixth place.

Mauricio Pochettino's side next travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday and Brighton & Hove Albion on May 15, before ending their season at home to Bournemouth on May 19.

"Of course we have a chance. If we win all our games we'll see how the chips fall, but we've got to focus on the last three games. There are two tough away games coming up. We'll be taking them very seriously," Madueke told the BBC.

"When you play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, you have to play in Europe all the time. It's been a disappointment this season that we weren't participating in any of those competitions, however we have a great chance to do so next year and we have to go and get it.

"We're going to do our utmost to finish as high as possible to qualify for European competition for next season. We know what we can do now. So for the rest of the season we'll put everything into it and go again." REUTERS