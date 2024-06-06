Maddison cut from England's Euro 2024 squad - reports

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison will not be included in Gareth Southgate's final 26-man England squad for Euro 2024 and has left the training camp, British media reported on Wednesday.

Sky Sports television and the BBC said Maddison was the first player in the 33-player provisional squad not to make the final cut for the tournament in Germany.

Southgate has to trim seven players by 11pm on Friday, an hour after England play Iceland in a friendly at London's Wembley Stadium.

England start their tournament against Serbia on June 16 and also face Slovenia and Denmark in the group stage.

Maddison has seven caps for the national team without ever playing a full 90 minutes. Despite being named in the squad, he was sidelined with a knee injury during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. REUTERS

