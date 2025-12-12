Ali Maaloul returns for another Africa Cup of Nations tilt with Tunisia

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tunisia's Ali Maaloul trying to dispossess Palestine's Emilio Saba in their Arab Cup Group A game at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Dec 4, 2025.

Veteran left-back Ali Maaloul has been included in Tunisia’s 28-man squad for the Dec 21-Jan 18 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco, as the 35-year-old prepares ‍to ​make his fifth appearance in the tournament.

Maaloul, ‍who turns 36 on Jan 1, had not played for Tunisia for almost two years when ​he ​won a recall for a friendly in November and kept his place for the Arab Cup in Qatar, where Tunisia were eliminated on ‍Dec 7 at the group stage.

He has competed at four previous Cup of Nations editions, and won the ​African Champions League four times. ⁠He is one of several experienced internationals named on Dec 11 by coach Sami Trabelsi, who also included 33-year-old midfielder Ferjani Sassi, who will reach 100 caps if he plays ​in all three first-round matches.

Tunisia have been drawn in Group C and start their campaign ‌against Uganda in Rabat on Dec ​23, after which they take on Nigeria and Tanzania.

Tunisia are making a record-extending 17th successive appearance at the Cup of Nations finals. Their only title was in 2004 on home ground.

Goalkeepers: Sabri Ben Hassen (Etoile Sahel), Bechir Ben Said (Esperance), Aymen Dahmen (CS Sfaxien), Noureddine Farhati (Stade Tunisien)

Defenders: Ali Abdi (Nice), Mohamed Ben Ali (Esperance), Adem Arous, Mortadha Ben Ouanes (both Kasimpasa), Dylan Bronn (Servette Geneve), Nader Ghandri (Akhmat ‍Grozny), Ali Maaloul (CS Sfaxien), Yassine Meriah (Esperance), Montassar Talbi (Lorient), Yan Valery (Sheffield Wednesday)

Midfielders: ​Mohamed Haj Mahmoud (Lugano), Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Al Ahly), Ismael Gharbi (Augsburg), Hannibal Mejbri (Burnley), Ferjani Sassi (Al ​Gharafa), Ellyes Skhiri (Eintracht Frankfurt), Naim Sliti (Al Shamal), Houssem Tka (Esperance).

Forwards: ‌Elias Achouri (FC Copenhagen), Firas Chaouat (Club Africain), Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek), Hazem Mastouri (Dynamo Makhachkala), Elias Saad (Augsburg), Sebastian Tounekti (Celtic). REUTERS