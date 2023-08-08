Luton Town's return to the top is an example to Wrexham and others

LONDON – Even if promoted Luton Town start the season as relegation favourites, their rise from non-league to Premier League in nine years serves as an example to other small clubs with big ambitions.

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has certainly taken note, the Hollywood A-lister quick to congratulate The Hatters on social media for their May 27 promotion and adding a watching eyes emoji.

His side, followed by a global audience drawn by their Hollywood owners, were promoted to league football last season. But Luton chairman David Wilkinson insisted comparisons only went so far.

“People have got rather too carried away with Wrexham and not enough with us, because we’ve come further and it’s been a very exciting ride,” he laughed. “There’s a big difference between them and us.

“First of all what makes us really different from certainly any teams in the top two divisions is that we (the owners) are all local people and all Luton fans.

“The (other) clubs are now owned by Americans or Arabs or whatever and it does make us feel different and of course we’re a lot smaller than most of them too.”