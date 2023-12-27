Luton force two late own goals to win at Sheffield United

SHEFFIELD, England - Jack Robinson and Ben Slimani scored own goals in the final 13 minutes as Sheffield United let a late lead slip and lost 3-2 to fellow Premier League strugglers Luton Town at Bramall Lane on Tuesday.

Luton took the lead in the first half through Alfie Doughty, but a strong second-half showing from the home side turned the game on its head as Oli McBurnie netted and Anel Ahmedhodzic scored his first Premier League goal.

Having worked so hard to get in front, however, United surrendered their lead in cruel fashion as Robinson flicked a cross into his own net and Slimani deflected a shot into his own goal.

Luton stayed in 18th position but moved to 15 points from 18 games, one point from safety, while United remained rooted to the bottom of the table with nine points from 19 matches, their survival hopes having taken a massive blow. REUTERS