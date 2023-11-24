Luton fined for fans' homophobic chanting during Brighton match

Luton Town have been fined 120,000 pounds ($149,532) for homophobic chanting by their fans in their Premier League match at Brighton & Hove Albion in August, the Football Association (FA) said on Thursday.

Luton were also given a two-year action plan by an independent Regulatory Commission to help improve fan behaviour.

"Luton admitted that they failed to ensure their spectators and/or supporters conduct themselves in an orderly fashion," the FA statement said.

The club issued a statement saying they accepted the decision.

"As an inclusive, family-oriented club, Luton Town abhors abusive chanting such as this and has a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination of all kinds," the statement said.

"Those involved were committing a criminal offence and anyone subsequently identified will be issued with a club ban and face potential police investigation."

Luton are 17th in the standings with six points after 12 matches.

The team lost the match against Brighton 4-1 on Aug. 12. REUTERS

