Luton earn first Premier League point with draw against 10-man Wolves

LUTON, England - Bottom side Luton Town claimed their first Premier League point on Saturday when they held 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers to a nervy 1-1 draw at a rocking Kenilworth Road.

Luton started the game on the front foot while Wolves struggled to get going, with their frustrations spilling over when Jean-Ricner Bellegarde was sent off for kicking out at Tom Lockyer when they became entangled during a challenge.

Despite going down to 10 men, it was Wolves who shocked the home side when they took the lead after the break through Pedro Neto, who outmuscled his marker and fired his shot past Thomas Kaminski in Luton's goal.

But Luton were handed a lifeline when Joao Gomes handled the ball in the box and after a VAR review, Carlton Morris stepped up and sent Jose Sa the wrong way to make it 1-1. Wolves are up to 15th while Luton remain bottom with a game in hand. REUTERS