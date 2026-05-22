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Lustrinelli leaves Swiss champions Thun to take over at Union Berlin

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Under 21 Championship - Group D - Switzerland v Portugal - Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana, Slovenia - March 31, 2021 Switzerland coach Mauro Lustrinelli REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic/ File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Under 21 Championship - Group D - Switzerland v Portugal - Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana, Slovenia - March 31, 2021 Switzerland coach Mauro Lustrinelli REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic/ File Photo

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BERLIN, May 22 - Union Berlin have appointed Mauro Lustrinelli as their new coach after he led Thun to the Swiss league title, the Bundesliga club said.

The 50-year-old Swiss replaces Marie-Louise Eta, who had taken charge in April on an interim basis following Steffen Baumgart's departure and became the first woman to lead a men's Bundesliga team.

Lustrinelli, a former Switzerland international, took over at Thun in 2022 and led them to the second division championship and promotion in 2025 before winning the Swiss league crown this season.

“Mauro has demonstrated in recent years how he can shape and develop teams. Winning the championship title with a promoted team speaks to his technical quality, but also to his ability to lead and inspire a group,” said Horst Heldt, Union's director of football, in a statement on Thursday.

“We are convinced we have found the right coach for this and look forward to working together.”

Union finished the Bundesliga season in 11th place and missed out on European football next season. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.