Lukaku indispensable to Belgium's World Cup cause says coach

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BRUSSELS, May 15 - Belgium can ill afford to do without Romelu Lukaku at the World Cup, coach Rudi Garcia said as he explained the inclusion of their all-time top scorer in a 26-man squad on Friday.

The 33-year-old striker has played barely an hour this season, failing to start a game for Napoli, and has been battling a hamstring injury over the last months.

But Garcia insisted Lukaku was invaluable.

"He is our top scorer but also an important leader. We cannot do without him. I cannot say what role he will play. But he is already training to recover as well as possible,” the coach told a press conference after naming his squad.

The 33-year-old Lukaku has had an injury-plagued season and been fined by Napoli after staying in Belgium to work with his preferred physiotherapist.

He will remain with the national team's medical staff until the start of the World Cup to try and get ready for the tournament, which runs from June 11-July 19.

"He has recovered," Garcia said. "But he is behind in terms of fitness. It will be a challenge to get him fit. I don't know if he will be 100% at the start of the World Cup."

Belgium’s first game at the finals in Canada, Mexico and the U.S is on June 15 against Egypt in Seattle. They also face Iran and New Zealand in Group G.

"We want to get him to his best level. We now have five weeks with two more friendly matches. We will see how he handles the succession of (collective) training sessions," Garcia added

"There is only one Romelu Lukaku in football. He is unique. We have no one else who can match him. And he will be more motivated than ever for a World Cup."

Lukaku has scored 89 goals for Belgium but won the last of his 124 caps in the 4-3 home win over Wales in World Cup qualification last June. REUTERS