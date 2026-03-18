Luis Enrique hails the firepower of his PSG side

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Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Round 16 - Second Leg - Chelsea v Paris St Germain - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 17, 2026 Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique during the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

LONDON, March 17 - Paris Saint Germain coach Luis Enrique hailed his players' ruthlessness in front of goal in their 3-0 defeat of Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday which gave the reigning European champions an 8-2 aggregate win over the Londoners.

"We were very precise," the Spaniard told reporters. "We scored the first two goals very quickly and that was the key to the game."

PSG raced into a 2-0 lead within 14 minutes thanks to goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola. Substitute Senny Mayulu made it 3-0 in the 62nd minute.

"I think today we showed once again that we truly are a team that can play in different ways and which is always unpredictable for our opponents," Luis Enrique said.

"Of course I am proud because you don’t expect that kind of result," the Spaniard said.

Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior also paid tribute to the devastating attacking power of Luis Enrique's side.

"They were clinical in both games, shots from outside the box," Rosenior said. "That’s the level we need to get to."

He said he was disappointed that PSG's first goal had been the result of the kind of error - on this occasion by defender Mamadou Sarr - that has hampered his side in recent games, including a howler by goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen last week in Paris.

Rosenior said he believed Chelsea would be able to turn around their recent poor run of form.

"We can get there without the individual mistakes that we’re making at the moment," he said. REUTERS