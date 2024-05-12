Ludogorets seal 13th straight Bulgarian title with CSKA win

Ludogorets have sealed a 13th straight Bulgarian league title after beating CSKA Sofia 3-1 at home on Saturday, extending the longest current title-winning streak in European football.

Ludogorets lead the standings on 79 points from 32 games and have increased their advantage over second-placed CSKA to 13 points with three games left in the season.

Ludogorets have equalled Rosenborg's and BATE Borisov's records, who also won their respective leagues 13 times between 1992-2004 and 2006-2018.

Latvia's Skonto and Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps have 14 consecutive national titles.

Forward Kwadwo Duah put Ludogorets in front less than two minutes into the game before CSKA's Fernando Karanga levelled in the 34th minute.

Anton Nedyalkov restored the lead for the hosts just after the break and Duah sealed the win before the hour mark from the penalty spot. REUTERS