Low picks veteran duo for leadership

BERLIN • For the past 21/2 years, outgoing Germany coach Joachim Low has refused to entertain calls to bring Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller back into the international fold.

Following Die Mannschaft's failure in the Uefa Nations League in 2018, the 61-year-old called time on their international careers, saying in March 2019 it was time for "our new beginning".

Yet Germany's results have gotten no better. Since their first-round elimination at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, they have had several poor results, including a 6-0 away rout by Spain in the Nations League in November - their worst defeat in 89 years - and losing 2-1 at home to North Macedonia for the first time. Their first home World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years in March came after Low said earlier that month he would step down after the Euro following 15 years in charge.

With Germany looking unconvincing and having been drawn into the upcoming tournament's "group of death" - Group F includes holders Portugal and world champions France - Low said he decided to recall Hummels and Muller in the hope their experience will come in handy after naming his 26-man squad yesterday.

"They have played a very strong season. They can add a lot to the team in terms of leadership on the pitch," he said. "They know our mindset, philosophy, and are respected by the other players."

Muller, 31, has had a sensational season for Bayern Munich, with 18 assists and 11 goals to help the Bavarians win their ninth straight Bundesliga title, while Hummels, 32, has established himself as a leader at German Cup winners Borussia Dortmund.

There were also other surprise inclusions after long exiles. They included Monaco striker Kevin Volland, who has not featured since 2016, while Freiburg defender Christian Gunter was last called up in 2014. Jamal Musiala also made the squad after a breakout season at Bayern. The 18-year-old midfielder made his senior international debut in March.

