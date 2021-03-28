Low has selection headache after midfielders sparkle

BERLIN • Germany head coach Joachim Low has a luxury problem to solve before this summer's Euro 2020 Finals in deciding which midfield stars to drop.

Their axis of Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan and Kai Havertz shone in Thursday's 3-0 win over Iceland in a World Cup qualifier in Duisburg.

But Low has plenty of other choices in the middle like Toni Kroos - absent with a groin injury - and Jonas Hofmann, who was in the squad but is now in quarantine after his positive Covid-19 test almost derailed the game.

Low is even considering recalling Bayern Munich veteran Thomas Muller, who has scored 38 times for his country.

He has targeted three straight Group J victories from their opening qualifiers, with an away match against Romania today and North Macedonia in Duisburg next on Wednesday.

The win against Iceland with goals from Goretzka, Harvetz and Gundogan, who has scored 16 goals in 34 games for Manchester City this season, was important, said Kimmich. "We had hoped the shackles would be off. We didn't set off any fireworks, but we could have done with a display like that."

Kimmich, 26, was arguably the Man of the Match, providing a string of defence-splitting passes and winning plenty of possession.

He helped create both the opening goals and, by half-time, he had made more passes (91) than the entire Iceland team (90).

Low is also already grooming Germany's future midfield stars.

The 18-year-old Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich came on late in Duisburg for his debut. Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, 17, stayed on the bench but could also make his debut in Bucharest today.

When Real Madrid star Kroos returns, Low will face questions about who to leave out at the Euro Finals. One option to free up space is to move Kimmich to right-back.

"Why should Toni Kroos have to fear for his place? That's a world-class player," a perplexed Low replied when asked if Kroos should be concerned.

Low, 61, who will step down after 15 years in charge in July, is desperate to end on the high of winning the European title.

But Germany have drawn world champions France, holders Portugal and Hungary in their tough group.

Having demanded a "rigorous and merciless" display, Low heaped praise on his midfield for helping deliver the morale-boosting win on Thursday. "They moved well and all of them were very secure on the ball, that was a plus for us and had a positive effect on our game," he added.

France, meanwhile, will need a strong response against Kazakhstan today and Bosnia on Wednesday after they opened their qualifying campaign with a poor 1-1 home draw against Ukraine in Group D.

Midfielder Adrien Rabiot said Les Bleus lacked desire and commitment in that stalemate and need to improve against the world No. 122 Kazakhs.

"We should have put more intensity," he said. "With the players we have we must be able to play in any system. It's a question of method and of willpower."

He added: "There is no reason to be upset or to panic. We would have liked to do better but Ukraine played it well. Now it's up to us to bounce back and do what it takes."

The Euro 2016 runners-up will have to navigate without defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante, who will return to Chelsea after a hamstring injury following consultation between national coach Didier Deschamps and the medical staff.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE