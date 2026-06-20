Loud and proud, Haiti fans bring the noise despite World Cup defeats

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Haiti fans swelling with pride at Philadelphia Stadium on June 19, as their national team face Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

– They come clad in red and blue, their bodies leaping and their hearts unafraid.

Unafraid, like the popular protest song Ke-m Pa Sote – a Haitian Creole phrase that translates to “my heart does not leap” or “I am not afraid” – by Haitian roots music band Boukman Eksperyans blaring over the speakers at the Lincoln Financial Field.

Fearless, as reflected in the football team overcoming adversity in the journey to the World Cup.

Even the Brazilian fans, who clearly know how to samba, are impressed as they whip out their mobile phones to record their counterparts.

Hours later, Haiti loses 3-0 to Brazil. Two losses in two World Cup matches? The Haitians do not care.

Ask Guerry Leonard, 53, who left Haiti for a better life in the United States about 30 years ago.

Or Noah Aurelien, 23, whose grandparents fled political unrest for Canada, proudly wearing a jersey that bears midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s name.

Or Junior Philius, 45, born in the US, whose mother worked three jobs to make ends meet after she moved here.

For Haitian fans, wherever they were born, this World Cup is a three-week long party.

The Caribbean nation is back at the tournament after 52 years, and these losses do not matter.

Their infectious spirit continues well after the final whistle, as fans dance their way out of the stadium to a lively medley of chants and songs, savouring every moment amid the country’s ongoing turmoil and unrest.

Even in the capital of Haiti, Port-au-Prince, where chronic electricity shortages and gang violence have disrupted daily life for years, residents have been gathering at communal viewing areas to watch the matches together.

Leonard, who works in law enforcement in Miami, where more than 300,000 people with Haitian ancestry live, said: “It just means a lot to see Haiti here. We are so proud of the players for even getting here. People do not realise it but all the games they played to qualify up to this point were abroad. We’ve been through a lot, not only the natural disasters, but the situation in Haiti itself, politically.

“We are a poor country, but we are resilient people and there’s nothing we cannot overcome, so why should we be upset? We enjoy the occasion.”

In their only previous World Cup appearance in 1974, Haiti lost all three group games and conceded 14 goals. Their return is one of the most inspiring stories of this tournament.

Civil unrest and gang violence in Port-au-Prince have meant that the Grenadiers have been forced to play matches abroad – they have not played a home match since 2021. Sixteen of the players were born abroad and the 26-man squad play in 25 clubs across 15 countries.

A United Nations report notes that food insecurity affects 5.7 million people in Haiti, with nearly two million at emergency levels, displacement has doubled to 1.4 million in one year and many health facilities are barely functioning.

Haiti is also still recovering from the 2010 earthquake that killed over 200,000 people, destroyed critical infrastructure, and severely crippled the nation.

For young people like Aurelien, the months since Haiti qualified for the World Cup in November 2025 have been some of the most uplifting in recent memory. For the first time, he and his friends have had something positive to talk about when discussing Haiti.

Aurelien, who was born in Montreal, said: “I am so proud. It’s a great feeling. We’ve been waiting for this 52 years. My father is 50 and he hasn’t seen our country in the World Cup before, so you can imagine the buzz at home and amongst the Haiti community in Canada.”

The first team eliminated at this tournament, Haiti’s final match of Group C will see them take on Morocco on June 24 (June 25, Singapore time). The North Africans have started the World Cup with a 1-1 draw with Brazil, and a 1-0 win over Scotland.

Even if they finish with zero points, Haitians here in the US will celebrate their journey.

Thony Valbrun, 57, who is based in New Jersey, said: “The World Cup is one way for us to get some good press, to show how Haiti is beautiful in its own way. Whether it is on the pitch or in the stands, we represent.

We represent the whole country, especially those that cannot come here, that’s what we represent. We made it.”

A defiant note, just like Ke-m Pa Sote.