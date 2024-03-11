Lots of positives, says new Lions coach Tsutomu Ogura after first training session

SINGAPORE – The arrival of a new Lions coach is much like a first date where there is the whirlwind of nerves, a hint of trepidation, excitement, and plenty of desire to leave a lasting impression.

It was no different when Tsutomu Ogura walked into the Kallang Football Hub on March 11 for his first training session since he was hired on Feb 1.

While the Japanese, 57, has kept his cards close to his chest since his appointment, there was finally a glimpse into the kind of football the Republic will play under his tutelage.

After a 30-minute briefing conducted in private and away from the gathered scrum of media, the coaching staff of Kosei Nakamura, Gavin Lee and Nazri Nasir ran the drills while Ogura observed proceedings, offering his feedback to individuals occasionally and holding a debrief before the group moved on to the next drill.

The hour-long workout was intense, with Ogura – who was at the Kallang facility by 4.30pm while players had to report by 6.15pm – clearly wanting the group to be ferocious in transition and move the ball quickly up the field when in possession.

After the session, Ogura told The Straits Times: “Our concept is (an) attacking one. It is simple with one touch, two touches and running hard with and without the ball. The players need to build the belief and the confidence whether it is in how we attack or defend.”

Singapore often looked laboured in possession and never really formed a discernable identity under Ogura’s predecessor Takayuki Nishigaya, who was sacked on Jan 29 after 21 matches.

Ogura added: “I am very satisfied with the session today. It was short but the concentration and intensity was high. Everyone challenged themselves. For me, it was very positive.”

His first matches in charge are the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against China, at home at the National Stadium on March 21 and away five days later.

Perhaps mindful that there is little time for experimentation, he has called up a squad filled with familiar names, like veteran defender Safuwan Baharudin who is set to earn his 111th cap against China, alongside some new blood such as 19-year-old Young Lions fullback Fairuz Fazli and BG Tampines’ midfielder Jared Gallagher, 22,

Safuwan, 32, said: “I think in the span of 10 to 12 years, we’ve been neither here nor there to be honest. After coach Raddy (Avramovic) left, we have had several different coaches and it’s frustrating for some of the players that have been here for a long time.

“We are here trying to do our best to move Singapore football to another level, but it takes time.”

Only the 18 Singapore-based players plus Safuwan, who is with Malaysia Super League club Selangor, were present. Their seven other overseas-based teammates are due to report in the coming days.

After losses to Thailand (3-1) and South Korea (5-0), Singapore are bottom of Group C.

National captain Hariss Harun, one of the first players that Ogura had a conversation with in private before training, was aware of the stakes at hand.

The 33-year-old said: “Excitement, nervousness (on meeting their new coach). It’s a bit of those things? Obviously, if he calls you up, he believes in certain qualities that you have, right?

“So I think it’s more about trying to hear from him about what he expects of us and seeing training and trying to learn and adapt as fast as we can because it’s a competitive game that’s coming up and not a friendly game where he can experiment and try a few things here and there. The first thing for us is to try to get this qualifying campaign back on track.”