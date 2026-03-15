Lorient stun second placed Lens with 2-1 win in Ligue 1

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March 14 - Second-placed Lens missed the opportunity to go top of the Ligue 1 table when they slipped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Lorient on Saturday as Aiyegun Tosin netted the winner for the hosts midway through the second half.

Lens stay on 56 points from 26 games, one point behind leaders Paris St Germain, who have played a game fewer and are not in action this weekend as they face Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday.

Lorient climb two places to eighth with 37 points from 26 games as they took the lead through Bamba Dieng, only for Lens to equalise via Odsonne Edouard.

The hosts were in front on 18 minutes when Dieng turned the ball in from a rebound to score his seventh goal of the Ligue 1 season and fourth in as many games.

They held that advantage until halftime, but Lens equalised early in the second period as Edouard took a good pass from Mamadou Sangare in the box and finished low into the net.

Lorient regained the lead on 65 minutes with their first shot in the second half as Tosin made space for the strike after a pass from Arsene Kouassi and provided a clinical finish. REUTERS