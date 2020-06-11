Lopetegui the key to Sevilla's revival

SEVILLE • The last time Sevilla qualified for the Champions League was in the 2016-17 campaign, the last of three successive seasons of making the top four in La Liga.

Since then, there has been a revolving door policy at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, with the Spanish top-flight side firing three coaches - Eduardo Berizzo, Vincenzo Montella and Pablo Machin were all short-lived appointments.

But after settling for the much-maligned Julien Lopetegui last summer, Sevilla appear to have found a steady hand that is primed to guide them back into European football's premier competition.

They are third in the table on 47 points ahead of La Liga's resumption today following a three-month hiatus owing to the pandemic.

The restart pits Sevilla at home to 12th-placed Real Betis in the Seville derby, one of Spanish football's most hotly contested fixtures.

The top-four battle is equally fierce - only five points separate Sevilla and Valencia, who are seventh.

Much of their progress this year has to do with Lopetegui, whose reputation was nearly ruined after a disastrous spell at Real Madrid, which saw him get the sack in October 2018, just three months after being appointed.

The 53-year-old was dismissed as Spain coach on the eve of the 2018 World Cup after he revealed he had accepted the position following secret talks with Real.

After his "dream move" turned sour, Lopetegui was out of the game for nearly a year before Sevilla took a chance on him, but he has redeemed himself and the players are fully behind him.

Skipper Jesus Navas told Spanish daily Marca yesterday: "We're in the Champions League (spots) and he's doing a very good job.

"He gets the best out of us, he's a great support for the group and he's key to how the team plays. He's always on us, he worries. You can see that on the pitch, that togetherness and especially with the boss."

Lopetegui knows how much bragging rights in the derby means to the red-and-white half of the city, even though the game will be staged behind closed doors.

He said at his virtual pre-match press conference yesterday: "It (still) carries the emotion. It is historic and it is the first time that it will be faced in these circumstances. We have to prepare ourselves very well."

Lopetegui was also boosted by the possibility that top scorer Lucas Ocampos, who has netted 10 league goals this term, may feature after earlier reports said he could miss the game through injury.

SEVILLA V BETIS

Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 3.55am