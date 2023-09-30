'Long way to go' for Indonesian football year after deadly stampede

JAKARTA – The Indonesian stadium where 135 people died last year in one of football’s worst tragedies lies empty but intact, despite government pledges to demolish it and rebuild a safer site.

The red and blue stands of Kanjuruhan Stadium outside Malang city serve as a reminder to some of how little has changed since football fans – including 43 children – were trampled or suffocated to death in the Oct 1 stampede.

“There is no political will from the government or (Indonesian football association) PSSI to improve itself,” said sports columnist Anton Sanjoyo, who served on the task force created after the tragedy.

The nation’s most popular sport is still reeling from the chaos unleashed when police fired tear gas into packed stands after home supporters invaded the pitch at the end of a heated match.

In the aftermath, Indonesian officials were urged to confront failings in the domestic game – blighted for years by shaky infrastructure, mismanagement and violence – and to hold organisers accountable.

The investigating task force Mr Sanjoyo served on called for the head of Indonesia’s football association and all members of its executive committee to resign.

Instead, in the weeks immediately after the disaster, PSSI chief Mochamad Iriawan caused a furore when pictures emerged of him high-fiving and playing football with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Mr Iriawan, a former Jakarta police chief, refused to stand down and saw out his term, while Arema FC was fined 250 million rupiah (S$22,000) and two officials were handed lifetime bans.

FIFA pledged to pump money into the Indonesian football association and the country’s Under-23s went on to win gold at the Southeast Asian Games in May.

New PSSI president Erick Thohir – a government minister, billionaire, International Olympic Committee member and former Inter Milan owner – hailed the win, declaring a new chapter for Indonesian football.

But others, including prominent pundit Pangeran Siahaan, disagree.

“I believe that we’ve made progress, but I don’t think it’s enough,” he said.

“We still have a long way to go.”