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London City sign France forward Diani

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Champions League - Juventus v OL Lyonnes - Stadio Comunale Vittorio Pozzo Lamarmora, Biella, Italy - November 19, 2025 OL Lyonnes' Kadidiatou Diani in action REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Champions League - Juventus v OL Lyonnes - Stadio Comunale Vittorio Pozzo Lamarmora, Biella, Italy - November 19, 2025 OL Lyonnes' Kadidiatou Diani in action REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File Photo

July 15 - London City Lionesses have signed France forward Kadidiatou Diani on a three-year deal from Olympique Lyonnais, the Women's Super League club said on Wednesday, marking their fourth major signing of the summer.

• She is the latest marquee addition to London City Lionesses' squad following the arrivals of goalkeeper Mary Earps from Paris St Germain, Barcelona defender Mapi Leon and two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas.

• The Lionesses secured promotion to the WSL in 2025 and remain the only fully independent club in the English top flight, operating without affiliation to a men's team.

• The 31-year-old Diani arrives after a successful spell with the French side helping Lyon reach the Women's Champions League final last season.

• Diani began her senior career at Paris FC, where she made 38 appearances across two seasons, before spending six years at Paris St Germain. She remains the club's third-highest scorer of all time with 92 goals.

• A France international, Diani has represented her country at multiple FIFA Women's World Cups and won the Silver Boot at the 2023 tournament. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.