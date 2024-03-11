Llorente strikes late for Roma to rescue 2-2 draw at Fiorentina

Soccer Football - Serie A - Fiorentina v AS Roma - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - March 10, 2024 AS Roma's Diego Llorente scores their second goal REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Fiorentina v AS Roma - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - March 10, 2024 AS Roma's Diego Llorente scores their second goal REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Fiorentina v AS Roma - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - March 10, 2024 Fiorentina's Cristiano Biraghi with AS Roma's Paulo Dybala after the match REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Updated
Mar 11, 2024, 06:22 AM
Published
Mar 11, 2024, 06:22 AM

FLORENCE, Italy - A goal from Diego Llorente in the dying moments of the match secured AS Roma a vital point in the Serie A top-four race as they drew 2-2 at Fiorentina on Sunday.

Llorente was in the right place five minutes into stoppage time when a cross was nodded down for him to volley it into the far corner.

The result put Roma in fifth place in the standings with 48 points, three points behind Bologna, who occupy the fourth and last automatic Champions League qualification spot. Fiorentina are eighth with 43 points, eight behind Bologna.

Luca Ranieri put Fiorentina ahead after 18 minutes when he managed to get just ahead of his marker, heading in a flicked corner inside the far post. However, Roma equalised in the 58th minute when Houssem Aouar headed in from close range.

Fiorentina went ahead again in the 69th minute when Rolando Mandragora was played free inside the box, putting it away from a short distance, but Llorente silenced the home fans in stoppage time. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top