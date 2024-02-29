Liverpool's young players must be protected, says Klopp

Liverpool's Lewis Koumas, Jayden Danns and Trey Nyoni celebrate winning the Carabao Cup with the trophy
Liverpool's Jayden Danns celebrates scoring their second goal with Harvey Elliott
Liverpool's fans and the media must avoid sensationalising the Premier League club's young players and afford them the time they need to grow and learn, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Liverpool have a lengthy injury list and Klopp was forced to field a young team in their 3-0 win over Championship side Southampton on Wednesday, with 18-year-olds Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas scoring their first goals for the senior team.

Klopp compared the attention the teenagers were getting to Luke Littler, who made headlines last month as the youngest player to reach the final of the World Darts Championship.

"It's a little bit like with the new darts sensation," Klopp told reporters.

"It's fine for tonight, but from tomorrow on leave the boys in the corner please and don't ask 'where are they now, where are they now, where are they now'. They have a lot to improve, a lot to learn," Klopp said.

"We said a couple of times that the future doesn't look that bad. Don't forget it when the transfer window opens that there are a couple of pretty promising players already here. Don't close the door on them with 12 signings." REUTERS

