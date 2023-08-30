Liverpool's Van Dijk charged by FA after Newcastle red card

Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Liverpool - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - August 27, 2023 Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk walks off the pitch after he is shown a red card by referee John Brooks Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith REUTERS
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for behaving in an "improper manner" following his red card during their 2-1 Premier League win at Newcastle United, English soccer's governing body said on Tuesday.

Liverpool's captain Van Dijk was issued a straight red card by referee John Brooks around the half-hour mark in Sunday's match for a foul on Newcastle's Alexander Isak right on the edge of the box.

As the incident was reviewed by the VAR, the defender appeared to argue with Brooks.

"It's alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official after being sent off in the 29th minute," the FA said in a statement.

Van Dijk will have until Friday to respond to the charge. REUTERS

