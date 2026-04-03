Liverpool’s struggles down to playing too many games, says Arne Slot

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Liverpool's Mohamed Salah shaking hands with manager Arne Slot after being substituted during the 4-0 Champions League last-16, second-leg win over Galatasaray on March 18, 2026.

– Ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup quarter-final away clash against Manchester City on April 4, Reds manager Arne Slot said their struggles this season are a result of playing too many matches.

Explaining their patchy campaign, Slot on April 3 said: “Every time after a good game, we play three days after... and that has been the biggest problem this season – so many games.

“We’ve shown we have quality players, but the amount of games is the biggest issue.”

Liverpool face a defining 11 days of their season and possibly Slot’s future at Anfield.

Languishing fifth in the English Premier League, the FA Cup and Champions League are the Reds’ only remaining hope of glory.

After visiting the Etihad Stadium, Slot’s men face European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals over two legs on April 8 and 14.

Despite leading Liverpool to a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title less than a year ago, Slot is under huge pressure to end a difficult second season on a high if he is to remain in the job.

One boost for the Reds boss is that record signing Alexander Isak is fit to make the bench against City, but goalkeeper Alisson Becker will return only “towards the end of the season”.

Liverpool have lost both Premier League games against City this season, but Slot said their improved performance in February’s 2-1 home defeat showed his team can be competitive against Pep Guardiola’s side.

“First half at Anfield, City dominated possession... how impressive was it that we dominated possession in the second half? Because how many teams can dominate possession against City?” Slot asked.

“Now we have to show this as well in their stadium, which is more difficult than having 60,000 people at Anfield helping you.”

Also on April 3, Guardiola said he had no concern over Phil Foden’s form, despite the academy product starting just four of City’s last 15 matches.

Said Guardiola: “He is 25 years old and has won six Premier Leagues; he’s won a lot of things.

“His contribution has been incredible and what has happened is a normal process in a long, long, long career. It’s a normal situation. In a moment he will make a click and turn and will be back.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea have dropped their record signing Enzo Fernandez for two matches after the midfielder publicly cast doubt over his future at Stamford Bridge, manager Liam Rosenior said on April 3.

The Argentinian World Cup winner has been axed for the April 4 FA Cup quarter-final against Port Vale and the Premier League clash with City on April 12.

Fernandez, who has been wearing the captain’s armband in the absence of injured Reece James, said he would “look at his options after the World Cup” and expressed a desire to live in Spain.

“I spoke with Enzo an hour ago. As a football club, with me as part of that process, we’ve made a decision he won’t be available for tomorrow’s game (against Port Vale) and he won’t be available for Manchester City next Sunday,” Rosenior told reporters.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who is contracted until 2032, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, although he denied talks with the Spanish club were taking place.

Rosenior described Fernandez’s public comments as “disappointing”, given his leadership role during Chelsea’s plight.

The Blues have lost four consecutive games, exiting the Champions League in an 8-2 aggregate humiliation by Paris Saint-Germain and have slumped to sixth in the Premier League.

“I think for Enzo it’s disappointing to speak in that way. What I will say about Enzo is that, in terms of him as a person, I’ve got no bad words to say,” Rosenior added. “But a line was crossed in terms of our culture and what we want to build, so we had to make a sanction.”

The Telegraph reported that several Chelsea players were unimpressed by Fernandez berating his teammates on the pitch.

“The door is not closed on Enzo; that’s very important. It’s a sanction,” Rosenior said. “You have to protect this club and culture. The line was crossed in the international break.”

The Blues did not sanction Marc Cucurella, who also made news during the international break, after he said former manager Enzo Maresca’s departure and the club’s policy of signing young players is behind their recent struggles.

Rosenior said “that’s a separate case” but added: “I think he should’ve spoken to us first about how he was feeling.”

He insisted “there is no rift in the dressing room”, saying: “There is not a group of players not speaking to another group of players. We are together.” REUTERS, AFP