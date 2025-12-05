Liverpool’s first aim is to return to top four, says Arne Slot

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON – Liverpool manager Arne Slot is aiming for just a top-four spot for now, as his team travel to Leeds United for their Premier League clash on Dec 6 with mounting questions over whether he can stop the rot.

Slot’s defending champions have fallen hard this season and are showing an alarming vulnerability at the back, with the poor form of captain Virgil van Dijk a growing cause for concern.

As a team, the Reds are languishing in ninth place winning just two of their last nine league games.

“It’s definitely our first aim to come back to the top four because we are not happy with the position we are in at the moment,” Slot said on Dec 5.

“For me that says how good the Premier League is this season, it gets better every year.”

Whether Liverpool can retain their title is another question, as the Dutchman’s immediate focus is to brace for another difficult match following their 1-1 draw with Sunderland in midweek.

“Leeds went very aggressive in one-v-one (in their 3-1 win over Chelsea) and then a low block to stop chances. It is difficult for us that style,” he added.

“Leeds were very strong. What to expect is what we have faced in many other games.

“Every game is a physical test, especially with how teams play against us but also the best athletes in the world play in Premier League, so every game you play is physical.”

Mohamed Salah’s faltering form has been a major talking point during Liverpool’s dramatic collapse but van Dijk is now also firmly in the firing line.

The club’s success in tying down two of their modern greats on new contracts in April was seen as a major coup. But there is growing unease over their skipper’s displays at the heart of a creaking defence.

Former Manchester United and England forward Wayne Rooney said in October that van Dijk’s body language was a “big concern” and that he had failed to lead the team this season.

The Dutchman, 34, gave away a penalty with a handball in Liverpool’s 4-1 home defeat by PSV Eindhoven last week – the third he has conceded in all competitions this season.

And he was at fault for Sunderland’s goal in Wednesday’s draw at Anfield, giving the ball away before dropping off as Chemsdine Talbi beat goalkeeper Alisson Becker from long range.

Slot did not speak about van Dijk but he did defend Salah – who has just four goals in 13 league appearances – in his press conference.

“Mo is an exceptional player for us. He’s always in my mind to either start or to come (off the bench),” he said.

“The chatter, yes (I understand it) because he deserves that. He has been so influential for me and six or seven years. It’s completely normal people talk about it when he isn’t (playing well).”

Leeds, meanwhile, are in 17th place but they will take confidence from beating Chelsea in midweek.

Manager Daniel Farke, however, is keeping his feet on the ground. On facing Liverpool, he said: “They are still a top-class side, they are the reigning champions.

“Of course, a lot of fluctuation in the summer... (But) I have no doubt that come the crunch period of the season, they will be back for the fight for the Champions League and also for the title.”

In other matches this weekend, Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank said his need for a home Premier League win will override his feelings for Brentford as he faces his former club on Dec 6.

Spurs sit 11th in the table due in large part to a miserable home record.

Frank’s men have not won a league game in north London since the opening weekend of the season, taking just two points from their last six home games.

“I think everyone respects the respect I have got for Brentford and for the fans and everyone before kick-off, after kick-off and after the final whistle,” Frank said.

“But in the 90 minutes plus, it’s all about one thing and do what we can to win the game.”

Tottenham’s north London rivals and league leaders Arsenal travel to Aston Villa on the same day.

Villa have won eight of their past nine league matches to climb to third in the table. If they beat Arsenal they would be just three points behind Mikel Arteta’s front-runners.

Second-place Manchester City will also hope to stay on Arsenal’s coat-tails with a home win over Sunderland. AFP, REUTERS