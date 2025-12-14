Liverpool’s Arne Slot says ‘no issue to resolve’ with Mohamed Salah after outburst

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a break in play against Brighton and Hove Albion as manager Arne Slot looks on.

LIVERPOOL, England - Arne Slot said there was “no issue to resolve” after bringing Mohamed Salah on as a substitute in Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Brighton on Dec 13 – a week after the forward’s explosive comments about the club.

Hugo Ekitike scored at Anfield after 46 seconds and Salah, introduced in the 26th minute, set up the Frenchman for a second goal with half an hour to go.

Salah accused Liverpool of throwing him “under the bus” after he was left on the bench for last week’s 3-3 draw at Leeds – the third match in a row that he did not start.

He also said that he had no relationship with Liverpool manager Slot when he spoke to reporters after the match at Elland Road.

He was omitted from the midweek Champions League trip to Inter Milan, which Liverpool won 1-0, and he was the subject of intense scrutiny in the build-up to Saturday’s game at Anfield.

Slot said at a Dec 12 pre-match press conference that he would speak to the forward later in the day, adding: “I have no reasons (for) not wanting him to stay.”

Speaking after the win against Brighton, Slot said that there was “no issue to resolve” with Salah, whose corner was headed home by Ekitike in the 60th minute.

“For me he’s now the same as any other player,” he said. “You talk to your players if you’re happy or unhappy with things, but there’s nothing for me to talk about after what happened against Leeds, after the game.”

Slot confirmed that Salah was left out of the squad for the fixture in Italy due to his interview.

“Every manager makes different decisions... but he wasn’t involved in the game against (Inter) Milan and I spoke to him yesterday,” he said.

Actions louder than words

“I think, as I usually never say anything about (what) we talk about, I’m not going to make an exception now, but I think actions speak louder than what has been said.

“He was in the squad again and when I had to make my first substitutions, I brought him in. And he performed as I think every fan, including me, would like him to perform today.”

Salah, 33, who signed a new two-year contract at Liverpool in April, will now depart for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The length of his absence depends on how far Egypt go in the competition in Morocco, with the final on Jan 18.

The forward, who has been linked with a move to the wealthy Saudi Pro League, had invited his family to the Brighton game as speculation swirled over his future.

Slot laughed off a question about whether the match could have been Salah’s last for the club.

“He wasn’t the only player who walked around the pitch thanking the fans, because the fans deserved a thank you from us,” he said.

The Dutchman added: “Mo is going to go to the AFCON now, I hope he’s going to do very well, and in the meantime we have to play here without him, with not that many players available at the moment.” AFP