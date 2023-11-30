Liverpool's Alisson, Jota face spell on sidelines

LIVERPOOL - Liverpool are set to be without goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Diogo Jota for a spell after both picked up injuries during a 1-1 draw at Manchester City, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Nov 29.

Portugal international Jota, 26, was forced off in the 54th minute at the Etihad Stadium, while Brazil’s Alisson, 31, appeared to sustain a hamstring problem late in Nov 25’s match but managed to complete the game.

“Both are out,” Klopp said ahead of the Europa League visit of LASK on Nov 30.

“Ali is a bit lesser, so we have to see. Not day by day – he will not play tomorrow, not on Sunday, probably not the week after. Then it should be kind of OK.

“Diogo will take a little bit longer. We don’t know exactly how long, but it’s a bit more severe. We have to see.

“Alisson is not as bad (as we thought), but still bad enough.”

After facing the Austrians, Liverpool have three Premier League games in six days at home to Fulham and then away to Sheffield United and Crystal Palace.

Alisson is expected to return by the time Manchester United visit Anfield on Dec 17.

The Reds are just two points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal and look set to challenge for the title once more after a disappointing slump in form last season.