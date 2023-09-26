Liverpool will have to control Leicester’s key players, says Pepijn Lijnders

LONDON – Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has hinted at changes as the Reds prepare to host Leicester City in the League Cup third round on Wednesday, but at the same time having “control” is key.

There has been a familiar pattern for Jurgen Klopp’s men in their recent matches, conceding early goals to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Austria’s LASK in the Europa League, before fighting back to win 3-1.

They also bounced back after trailing in their earlier victories over Bournemouth (3-1) and Newcastle United (2-1).

Over the weekend, Liverpool once again won 3-1, over West Ham United, but this time they scored first.

There are signs that the Reds, who have shown to be mentally resilient, are finally hitting top gear this season. Their win over the Hammers put them in second place in the Premier League, just two points behind Manchester City.

Turning their attention to the League Cup, they would hope to start on the front foot and get a firm grip on the game, without having to fight back against Championship side Leicester.

Lijnders, who was on media duty on Tuesday, warned against complacency.

“We know we will play against a team with individual quality, a real clear offensive idea,” he said.

“Each (Leicester) player can play in the Premier League to be honest. We have to control their key players and put them under pressure.

“Our first thought is ‘How can we win the game?’ We need to make changes, that’s a given, in the middle of this schedule. Normally in the Cups we give debuts but we’re not here just for that, players need to develop.

“Joe Gomez is perfect example (of Cup rotation), Trent (Alexander-Arnold) goes out and he gets game time. These boys need to show that.”

Regardless of who plays, the odds are in Liverpool’s favour, as they are on a six-match winning streak, scoring at least two goals, while their unbeaten record stands at 18 games since a 4-1 loss to City at the start of April.

In the League Cup, the nine-time winners have also won their last four third-round ties, so it will be a huge task for Leicester to clinch a victory, especially at Anfield.

Klopp has almost a fully fit squad as well, with the exception of Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara, although the former is back in team training.

The Foxes, who were relegated last season, have taken 21 points from 24 in the Championship and are leading the standings ahead of Ipswich Town on goal difference.

Promotion dreams will take a backseat on Wednesday, while manager Enzo Maresca, who was appointed in the summer, admitted that he has been doing his homework on Liverpool.

“I tried to study Klopp because of the way they work off the ball and the way they defended,” he said.

“They have some new players but in terms of transition and work off the ball, they have probably been the best team in the world for the last seven years.

“So now, even if they have new players, they just need time to adapt and then they will go again. Anfield will be a good environment for us.”