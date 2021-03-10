Liverpool welcome change of scenery

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed concerns about his team's poor home form and wants to set things right as they take on RB Leipzig in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League clash today.

The German is hoping a change of competition will give his side a break from their wretched Premier League run that has put their chances of a top-four finish in jeopardy.

A sixth successive home league defeat, the latest by struggling Fulham on Sunday, left the Reds in eighth and well adrift of Champions League qualification, having played more matches than the teams immediately above them.

Today, they will play in Budapest again - the "home" second leg of their tie against RB Leipzig - holding a 2-0 lead.

Not playing at Anfield, due to coronavirus travel restrictions, could be a relief to Klopp following his team's dismal run at home but he believes that the venue does not matter.

"I am happy to have this opportunity on Wednesday. Consistency is the issue, it's nothing to do with Anfield. Nothing bad to say about Anfield. All fine," he said yesterday. "But I've said 5,000 times, football would not be the game we love if no one could watch it in the stadium. We have missed fans as we've had one of the best atmospheres in the world. That is no excuse but in difficult times, that can help. Can't wait for the day people are allowed."

Diogo Jota and Fabinho are both likely to start against Leipzig after returning from lengthy injury spells. Captain Jordan Henderson should play again this season after groin surgery but centre-backs Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have been ruled out of the remainder of the current campaign.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher labelled the squad "mentality midgets" - in sharp contrast to the "mentality monsters" moniker previously used by Klopp to describe his team. The Liverpool boss defended his players, adding: "We obviously have a lot of players who stand for mentality not on the pitch in the moment.

"The next game is in a different competition where we didn't do too bad so far. If we can go through, which is not guaranteed, then that could give confidence."

He was also asked about taking over from Germany's World Cup-winning head coach Joachim Low, who announced yesterday that he would step down after the European Championship this July.

"Am I available for the German job this summer? No. I have three years left at Liverpool," he insisted.

"It's a simple situation - you sign a contract and you try to stick to that. Someone else will do a job. Lots of good German managers."

Meanwhile, Julian Nagelsmann's men are flying on the back of six straight Bundesliga wins, threatening Bayern Munich's stranglehold on German football.

But the Leipzig coach insists his side remain underdogs in today's clash with Liverpool. He said: "We are heading into the game with the necessary humility and respect."

He added that Liverpool's miserable run had no bearing on Leipzig's chances in the Champions League.

"We're not interested in Liverpool's league results, because we are losing this tie at the moment. We are the challengers, not the favourites," said the 33-year-old.

Leipzig are without full-back Angelino, who was involved in six of their 11 Champions League goals this season but has missed the last three matches with a thigh problem.

Marcel Sabitzer and Willi Orban are also doubts for Nagelsmann's side.

LIVERPOOL V LEIPZIG

Rd of 16, 2nd leg: Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch215, tomorrow, 3.55am