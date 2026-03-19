Liverpool dismantle Galatasaray in Champions League, Atletico survive
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- Liverpool defeated Galatasaray 4-0 (4-1 on aggregate) with goals from Szoboszlai, Ekitike, Gravenberch and Salah, advancing to the Champions League quarter-finals.
- Atletico Madrid qualified despite losing 3-2 to Tottenham (7-5 aggregate), with goals from Alvarez and Hancko; Tottenham's Simons scored twice, including a late penalty.
- Liverpool will face Paris St Germain, and Atletico Madrid are set to play Barcelona, in the Champions League quarter-finals.
AI generated
LIVERPOOL, England - Liverpool put their indifferent form behind them and marched into the Champions League quarter-finals as they dismantled Galatasaray 4-0 at Anfield on March 18, for a 4-1 aggregate win.
Dominik Szoboszlai put Liverpool in front in the 25th minute and they could have been ahead on aggregate before the break but Mohamed Salah had a tame penalty saved.
Liverpool ran riot after the break, with goals from Hugo Ekitike, Ryan Gravenberch and Salah as the visitors had no answer to a near-perfect performance.
Liverpool will play champions Paris St Germain in the quarter-finals.
Atletico survive scare
Atletico Madrid withstood a rousing Tottenham Hotspur fightback to reach the Champions League quarter-final with a 7-5 aggregate victory despite a 3-2 loss in north London.
Diego Simeone’s side, who scored four times in the opening 22 minutes in last week’s 5-2 first leg home romp, wobbled under a Spurs onslaught but goals by Julian Alvarez and David Hancko gave them some breathing space.
Randal Kolo Muani’s header gave Tottenham a halftime lead and fuelled hopes of a great escape.
Alvarez rifled in an equaliser shortly after halftime but when Xavi Simons restored Tottenham’s lead with a curled effort soon after, hope was restored for the hosts.
Atletico keeper Juan Musso made some crucial saves as Tottenham poured forward but Hancko’s near-post header stopped them in their tracks.
A 90th-minute penalty tucked away by Simons in the 90th minute came too late but it at least provided a morale-boost for Tottenham as they now focus on avoiding relegation from the Premier League.
Atletico go forward to a quarter-final against Barcelona.REUTERS