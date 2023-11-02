Liverpool to play West Ham, Chelsea to battle Newcastle in League Cup q-finals

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez applauding fans after the match against Bournemouth. PHOTO: REUTERS
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrating scoring their third goal against Arsenal. PHOTO: REUTERS
Chelsea's Raheem Sterling celebrating after scoring their second goal against Blackburn. PHOTO: REUTERS
Newcastle United's Paul Dummett and manager Eddie Howe celebratING after the match against Manchester United. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
33 sec ago
Published
26 min ago

LONDON – Nine-time winners Liverpool will play West Ham United at home in the League Cup quarter-finals after the Reds knocked out Bournemouth and the Hammers eliminated Arsenal in last-16 matches on Wednesday.

The quarter-final draw also pitted Newcastle, who dispatched defending champions Manchester United, against Chelsea, while Everton will play Fulham.

There is guaranteed to be an EFL club in the semis with League One Port Vale taking on Championship side Middlesbrough.

The quarter-final ties will be played in the week of Dec 18. REUTERS

Draw:

Everton v Fulham

Chelsea v Newcastle United

Port Vale v Middlesbrough

Liverpool v West Ham United

