Liverpool to face Sparta Prague in Europa League last 16

NYON – Three-time winners Liverpool were drawn to face Sparta Prague in the Europa League last 16 on Feb 23, while unbeaten Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen will take on Qarabag.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will be strong favourites to reach the quarter-finals, as they bid for a quadruple in the German’s final season before stepping down as manager.

The first leg will be played in the Czech capital on March 7, with Anfield hosting the return game a week later.

Leverkusen, led by Xabi Alonso, are unbeaten in 32 matches in all competitions this season, and will again face Qarabag, having already seen off the Azerbaijan champions twice in the group stage.

Also renewing acquaintances will be last season’s Europa Conference League winners West Ham and Freiburg, after the Hammers’ brace of victories against the Bundesliga club in Group A.

Seven-time European champions AC Milan continue their bid to win a maiden Europa League title against Slavia Prague, after their knockout round play-off win over Rennes.

Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers, losing finalists in 2022, take on Portuguese Primeira Liga pace-setters Benfica, still chasing a first European trophy since 1962.

Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion continue their first-ever European adventure at last season’s runners-up AS Roma. The other two match-ups are Marseille against Villarreal and Sporting Lisbon taking on Atalanta.

Among those in the draw were eight clubs who confirmed their spots in the next round only after getting through the play-offs on Feb 22.

Milan overcame a spirited Rennes 5-3 on aggregate despite a 3-2 loss, as Benjamin Bourigeaud’s hat-trick was not enough for the hosts to stop the Italian giants from advancing.

Goals from Luka Jovic and Rafael Leao ensured Milan were never in danger of blowing a 3-0 lead from the first leg.

“We will all have our opinions, but we have qualified,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli told Sky Sports Italy.

“Getting through to the next round seemed easy in the first leg, it wasn’t an easy affair today and we still have a lot of situations to evaluate.

“I think tonight’s match confirmed that we have a lot of potential going forwards. But we have to concede fewer chances against our opponents.”