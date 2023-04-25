Liverpool still have to ‘prove ourselves’ and keep going, says Jurgen Klopp

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not thinking about qualifying for European football and wants only that his men play like a team from now till the end of the season.

The Reds are preparing for their Premier League trip to West Ham United on Wednesday and are heading into the contest on the back of two victories.

Following a loss to Manchester City and two draws with Chelsea and Arsenal, Klopp’s men have found their groove in the last two games, beating Leeds 6-1 and Nottingham Forest 3-2 over the weekend.

With their attack now firing on all cylinders, Liverpool are back in seventh in the Premier League table and nine points behind fourth-placed Manchester United (59), who have a game in hand.

Third-placed Newcastle United, who have played the same number of games as the Reds, also have 59 points.

But hopes of qualifying for the Champions League are slim and Klopp, who had previously said the Europa League and the Europa Conference League are more realistic targets, is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

“We have to still prove ourselves. We can’t talk about consistency when we win two games. We have to make the next step. We have to keep going,” he said on Tuesday.

“We have a lot of things to like in the last 2½ games. We have to make sure it’s not difficult for people to like watching us.

“Again it’s important for us that the boys are there for scoring, but for defending as well. That hasn’t always been there this season – that creates stability if you defend as a unit. We need players to defend collectively.”

The Liverpool boss can be confident about Wednesday’s match as his side have scored 11 goals in their last three league games, although their record on the road has not been the best.

The Reds have recorded just two wins from their last nine away league matches, and have beaten only Tottenham Hotspur in all of their trips to London this campaign.

Against West Ham at the London Stadium last season, Klopp’s men lost 3-2, but they have since beaten the Hammers 1-0 twice at Anfield since that defeat.

“West Ham is a top, top, top set piece team as well. We have to be prepared for that again. The ball will be on the ground from time to time so we have to be ready for that,” Klopp added.

“If they can go through the season without big injuries then they can play some super stuff like they did last season (when they finished seventh). We have to uncomfortable to play against.”

Roberto Firmino will not be available for Liverpool due to a muscle injury, while Naby Keita, Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay are also sidelined.