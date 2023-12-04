Liverpool snatch dramatic victory over Fulham with two late goals

LONDON – Liverpool got back to winning ways in the English Premier League on Dec 3 in thrilling fashion after scoring two late goals in their 4-3 home victory over Fulham, while Chelsea also bounced back with a 3-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Reds headed into the clash at Anfield on the back of a 1-1 draw at Manchester City, while the Blues were winless in their last two games – a 4-4 stalemate with City and a 4-1 loss at Newcastle United.

Mohamed Salah thought he had scored his 200th Liverpool goal as early as the ninth minute from a rebound, but the Egyptian forward was ruled offside.

It did not take long for the Reds to get on the score sheet as Trent Alexander-Arnold, who netted the equaliser against City, curled a brilliant free kick into the top right corner in the 20th minute.

The goal was later confirmed as a Bernd Leno own goal as the ball had bounced back from the crossbar and onto the Fulham goalkeeper before crossing the line.

The visitors were unfazed and equalised just four minutes later when Antonee Robinson picked out Harry Wilson, who beat goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Liverpool continued pressing and they got their reward via a magnificent long-range strike by Alexis Mac Allister in the 38th minute, when the midfielder smashed the ball into the top corner from outside the box for his first goal for the club.

Fulham again did not give in and levelled for a second time in first-half stoppage time when Kenny Tete finished with a low shot inside the box, with the goal awarded after a lengthy video assistant referee (VAR) check.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez missed two clear chances in the second half, and the Reds were made to pay in the 80th minute when Bobby de Cordova-Reid headed in to make it 3-2.

Substitute Wataru Endo smashed in the Reds’ equaliser in the 87th minute from outside the box, before Alexander-Arnold fired another brilliant shot and the winner just a minute later, also from range.

Alexander-Arnold told Sky Sports: “I anticipated where the ball was going to drop and thought just get it down, get a shot off and try to hit the target.

“I just wanted to hit the target and use the bodies in the box as an advantage. It found a way into the back of the net, and you can see by the celebration how much it meant.”

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea took an early lead in the 17th minute when Benoit Badiashile found Enzo Fernandez, who showed determination to get to the ball and headed into the back of the net.

It was 2-0 just four minutes later when Levi Colwill scored with a glancing header from a Nicolas Jackson assist.

Brighton then pulled a goal back in the 43rd minute from their first attempt on goal, as Facundo Buonanotte scored with a measured shot inside the box after collecting a pass from Adam Lallana.

Things got worse for Chelsea just before half-time, when they were down to 10 men as Conor Gallagher received his marching orders for a second yellow card.

But Mauricio Pochettino’s men were awarded a penalty after the break following a VAR check, and Fernandez scored his second goal from the spot in the 62nd minute. Joao Pedro scored in stoppage time but Chelsea hung on to clinch all three points.