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Liverpool sign Spain's World Cup forward Munoz from Osasuna

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Soccer Football - International Friendly - Spain v Serbia - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - March 27, 2026 Spain's Victor Munoz celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Pablo Morano

Liverpool reportedly paid 40 million euros (S$59.16 million) to trigger Munoz's release clause.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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LIVERPOOL - Liverpool have signed Spain forward Victor Munoz on a long-term deal from Osasuna, the Premier League club announced on June 18, marking the first arrival since Andoni Iraola took over as coach earlier in June.

Media reports said Liverpool paid 40 million euros (S$59.16 million) to trigger Munoz's release clause and have signed the 22-year-old on a six-year deal.

He is currently playing at the World Cup and completed his medical at Spain's training base in Tennessee where he signed the contract, Liverpool said in a statement.

"Munoz is the second addition to the Reds’ playing squad ahead of 2026-27, after a deal was agreed for the acquisition of (centre-back) Jeremy Jacquet earlier this year," said Liverpool.

A former Real Madrid player, Munoz scored six goals in 34 La Liga appearances for Osasuna last season.

He made his international debut in March, when he scored against Serbia in a friendly.

Spain, who drew 1-1 with Cape Verde in their first World Cup Group H match, next face Saudi Arabia on Sunday. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.