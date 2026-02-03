Liverpool seal Jeremy Jacquet deal, Crystal Palace sign Jorgen Strand Larsen on deadline day

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON – Liverpool won the race to sign Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet on a quiet final day of the Premier League transfer window, while Crystal Palace swooped for Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen despite the collapse of Jean-Philippe Mateta’s move to AC Milan.

The Reds agreed a reported fee of up to £60 million (S$104 million) for the highly-rated Jacquet before the window closed. But the 20-year-old will not join the Premier League champions until the summer despite Liverpool’s need for defensive reinforcements.

Jacquet, 20, had been linked with a transfer to Chelsea earlier this month but was reportedly put off the move by the competition for places at centre-back in the Blues’ bloated squad. Liverpool, by contrast, are short on centre-back options, with Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni sidelined by injury.

French under-21 international Jacquet has only made 31 appearances for Rennes, but Liverpool will reportedly pay an initial £55 million with a further £5 million contingent on add-ons.

“Liverpool have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais, with the defender set to join the club ahead of the 2026-27 season, subject to a work permit and international clearance,” a statement on the club’s website said, adding that he will join “on a long-term contract”.

On a day of few noteworthy moves, Palace completed the club-record £48 million signing of Norway forward Strand Larsen on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Palace moved for Strand Larsen after believing Mateta was about to leave the club. But the France striker’s proposed switch to Serie A fell through after medical concerns over a knee injury.

“AC Milan requested further tests on his knee, and they did not provide the necessary assurances to finalise the transfer,” a source told AFP. “The move has now been abandoned.”

Bottom-club Wolves signed Southampton striker Adam Armstrong for £7 million to replace Strand Larsen.

Everton signed Chelsea’s 19-year-old winger Tyrique George on loan for the rest of the season, with the option to make a permanent move in the close-season.

Chelsea, meanwhile, recalled Mamadou Sarr from his loan spell at Strasbourg to be reunited with Blues boss Liam Rosenior, who managed him at the French club earlier this season.

Blues defender Axel Disasi moved to West Ham on loan for the rest of the season.

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips joined Championship side Sheffield United, also on loan for the rest of the campaign. Phillips, who last played for England in 2023, has featured for City just once this season, as a late substitute in their League Cup win at Huddersfield in September.

Tottenham signed 18-year-old striker James Wilson on loan from Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts.

The north Londoners have an option to buy Wilson, the youngest man to represent Scotland when he appeared against Greece last year.

Nottingham Forest signed Borussia Monchengladbach left-back Luca Netz on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Sunderland landed Ecuador winger Nilson Angulo from Anderlecht in a deal worth £17.5 million, while their winger Simon Adingra joined Monaco on loan with a view to a permanent move. AFP



