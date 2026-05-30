Liverpool sack manager Arne Slot

LONDON – Liverpool sacked manager Arne Slot on May 30, saying “we have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward”.

The Dutchman won the English Premier League in his first season in charge in 2024-25 and led the team to the League Cup final, where they lost to Newcastle United. The Reds were also the early pace-setters in Europe, topping the Champions League group phase before being knocked out by eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.

However, this season has not gone well for Liverpool, as they finished fifth in the Premier League and ended the campaign without a trophy despite a record spending spree in the summer.

In a statement on May 30, the club said: “That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying. The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and – most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves – successful.

“As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, a diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field.

“From the moment that we first encountered Arne, it was immediately clear that he is an individual who does not merely accept responsibility, he embraces it. This was evident when he agreed to take over as head coach, when he guided us to the Premier League title and throughout the season just ended when he faced considerable challenges and burdens.

“At the same time, we have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward. Again, it must be stressed that this is not a decision which has been reached lightly, anything but.”