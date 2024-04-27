Liverpool’s slim title hopes fade further with 2-2 draw at West Ham

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could not hide his disappointment as his side’s slim English Premier League title hopes faded further on April 27, when Michail Antonio’s late header earned West Ham United a deserved point with a 2-2 home draw.

“Very disappointed, obviously,” the German said on TNT Sport, looking dejected.

“I think everyone can see that only one team win the game, and that is us with the chances we created, with the possession we had, with all the things we did.

“It was a tough one at the end of four games in a 10-day period.”

The Reds, reeling from a 2-0 loss at Everton in the Merseyside derby on April 24, again conceded first when Jarrod Bowen nodded home shortly before half-time, his 20th goal of the season in his 200th game for the Hammers.

Klopp’s men levelled three minutes after the restart through Andy Robertson before the ugliest of own goals, attributed to goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, put them ahead after 65 minutes.

But Antonio ensured the hosts took something from the game when he met Bowen’s cross with a powerful header in the 77th minute to share the points.

“When we are 2-1 up we could control it, but still as I said... in a lot of moments we’re playing really well but the final situation we didn’t take. That has been the story of the last four weeks,” Klopp said.

“What I don’t understand is that with each chance we miss, everyone is there throwing arms. But a chance is the closest you can get to a goal, so we have to be more positive there.

“Accept these kind of things happen and then do it again, and again and again.”

Klopp had dreamt of a glorious farewell in his final season in charge at Anfield, but has seen his side crash out of the FA Cup, the Europa League and likely now the Premier League title race as well in the space of a month.

His only consolation is winning the League Cup in February.

With three games remaining, Liverpool remain third on 75 points, one behind second-placed Manchester City, who have played two games fewer.

The Reds are two points behind leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand and a much-superior goal difference.

The Gunners and City are both in action on April 28, against Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest respectively, and could push further ahead of Liverpool as the title chase becomes more of a two-horse race.

“I’m not in the mood to talk about that, to be honest, or look at that at all,” Klopp added about the title race.

“We had to win here, we knew that, and we didn’t, and now we have a little bit more time between now and the next game. We try to get the boys ready again and we will go again.”

Off the pitch, British media have reported that Liverpool have reached an agreement with Feyenoord for Arne Slot to succeed Klopp as manager next season.

The Press Association said that a compensation package for the Dutchman, who had two years left on his contract, has been agreed.

The BBC claimed that the deal is worth up to £9.4 million (S$16 million).

For West Ham, manager David Moyes felt that his side deserved more than a draw.

He said: “They started the first half on fire, we couldn’t get the ball.

“Everyone probably watched Everton-Liverpool and Everton were similar, compact and hard to play against. We did much of the same. The first goal was important for us and I would have liked more than a point.” REUTERS, AFP