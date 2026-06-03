Liverpool reach agreement with Andoni Iraola: reports

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Andoni Iraola salutes Bournemouth fans after his last match for the club.

LONDON – Liverpool have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Andoni Iraola to take over as manager, as the former Bournemouth boss looks set to take the hot seat following Arne Slot’s departure.

The Spaniard left the Cherries at the end of the season and has been clear favourite for the role at Anfield.

According to The Athletic, and also reported by the BBC, Iraola will sign a two-year deal.

The 43-year-old has often preferred short-term deals, as seen throughout his coaching career at AEK Larnaca, Mirandes, Rayo Vallecano and Bournemouth.

A formal announcement from the Reds is expected this week.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes was heavily involved in hiring Iraola during his time at Bournemouth and is again spearheading the recruitment of the highly rated coach.

The Reds are believed to be keen to wrap up a deal with Iraola before the start of the World Cup next week, which would allow him a lengthy acclimatisation period before pre-season training.

Slot was sacked last weekend after Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League, 25 points behind champions Arsenal.

The Dutchman had led Liverpool to the Premier League title in his debut season, but his follow-up campaign quickly turned into a nightmare.

The death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota last year had a huge impact at Anfield, while the club’s £450 million spending spree on new signings also failed to pay off.

Slot’s relationship with star forward Mohamed Salah also deteriorated, while Liverpool fans turned on the former Feyenoord manager due to his team’s lifeless performances and poor results.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Iraola is in line with the club’s desire to move back towards the aggressive, attacking style used by Slot’s predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

Sky Sports reported that “Liverpool’s main objective has been to identify and recruit the individual who best suits their preferred playing style”.

Iraola earned plaudits for Bournemouth’s impressive sixth-place finish this season, which secured the club’s first qualification for Europe in the Europa League.

He arrived at Bournemouth from Raya Vallecano in 2023. Bournemouth improved each year under Iraola, finishing 12th, ninth and sixth.

The Spaniard was praised for his astute tactics and development of youngsters including Eli Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott.

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, however, feels there are “huge question marks” over Iraola.

“The way he plays is definitely the way Liverpool want to go back to: high-intensity football... but it’s not just all about that when you’re the Liverpool manager,” he said.

“Off the ball was a big problem for Arne Slot, that was the thing that really worried me. That’s a big part of Liverpool’s DNA, not just under Jurgen Klopp. The reason we talk about the Anfield factor, a lot of it is off the ball, not just on it.

“My worry is, can you play at that intensity when you’re playing every three days, and that was only getting played once a week with Bournemouth. That is completely different.

“Whenever you’re bringing a manager in for a top club in England, you’re thinking: ‘Can he win me the league?’ That’s a big question mark around him.”

Another former Red, Jamie Redknapp, is a little more positive.

“The style of football (at Bournemouth) is amazing - they play high pressure, they get after teams, which is exactly what Liverpool fans want,” he said.

“They want to see people with high energy... Everybody is going to have to run in that team.

“What will be the question now is going from Bournemouth to Liverpool, how do you handle that transition? I don’t see it as a problem for him.

“As long as he gets the right players he needs. You can see he’s made so many players at Bournemouth go from okay players to fantastic players. If it is to be him, I have no doubt.”

Iraola is understood to be keen on taking his Bournemouth assistant Tommy Elphick with him to Anfield.

Elphick, a boyhood Liverpool fan, has reportedly rejected an offer to become manager of second-tier side Bristol City. AFP