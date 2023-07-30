Liverpool put up a show to win 4-0 amid flat atmosphere at National Stadium

SINGAPORE – A 5pm kick-off on a weekend, featuring one of the biggest clubs in world football, would normally be prime conditions for a party atmosphere inside a sold-out arena.
But, while Liverpool delivered on the pitch at the National Stadium on Sunday with a 4-0 demolition of Leicester City, the atmosphere did not quite match the game’s billing, with only 28,597 fans in attendance.
Inside the 55,000-capacity stadium, the early signs were that it was set to be an eventful afternoon.
Reds fans packed the vicinity of Kallang as early as 2pm while proceedings inside the stadium began with a spine-tingling, rousing rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from Reds supporters. But it was as good as it got when it came to replicating the world-famous partisan atmosphere that Liverpool’s home ground of Anfield is well known for.
Sunday’s crowd paled in comparison to last July, when 50,217 fans packed the stadium to watch Liverpool beat fellow English Premier League side Crystal Palace 2-0 in a friendly. In 2018, 50,308 caught Arsenal thump Paris Saint-Germain 5-1 in the International Champions Cup while 2019 saw about 50,000 fans catching Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-2 win over Juventus, while about 52,000 witnessed Manchester United edging out Inter Milan in a 1-0 win.
Last Wednesday, Spurs ran out 5-1 winners over local side Lion City Sailors in front of 25,095 fans.
Sunday’s atmosphere, which rarely threatened to reach fever pitch all afternoon, was also in stark contrast to the din that local Reds drummed up just a day before at an open training session as about 15,000 fans gave the Reds a rousing reception from start to end.
But while ticket prices on Saturday for the training session were priced at $32, Sunday’s match tickets start at $99. Another factor is that Reds will also face Bayern Munich on Wednesday, in what is a more high-profile encounter as opposed to a match against a side that will compete in the second-tier English Championship next season.
Liverpool, who were decked out in their green-and-white away kits, lined up with their stars from the start with Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, captain Virgil van Dijk, World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and fan favourite Andy Robertson all part of the starting 11.
While there was a chant of “Allez, Allez, Allez” that erupted from one corner of the stadium in the opening minutes, it took an eight-minute spell where Liverpool scored three goals for the crowd to truly come alive.
Darwin Nunez opened the scoring on the half-hour mark, with his fourth goal in pre-season when the Uruguayan striker slotted in the rebound after Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen had initially saved Diogo Jota’s effort.
Fans were on their feet again just five minutes later when Salah teed up academy product Bobby Clark to drill home a low effort past Hermansen. Salah rounded off his evening with his second assist in the 38th minute as he was once again the provider with Jota rising highest to head in the Egyptian’s cross.
Jurgen Klopp then made 10 substitutions at half time, bringing on players such as new signing Dominik Szoboszlai and Dutch forward Cody Gakpo.
But while the personnel on the field changed, the dull atmosphere did not, apart from the crowd cheering Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker when he came on for Caoimhin Kelleher in the 60th minute and three minutes later when Ben Doak headed in from a corner after a flick on from Joel Matip.
The Foxes, who have a new manager at the helm in Enzo Maresca, created several openings but could not convert. The prolific Jamie Vardy, arguably the most recognisable name in Leicester, did not make the match-day squad.
This was Liverpool’s third friendly before they get their English Premier League campaign underway against Chelsea on Aug 13. Before Sunday’s encounter, they faced two German sides, securing a 4-2 win over Karlsruher SC before playing out a 4-4 draw against German side Greuther Furth.