Liverpool put up a show to win 4-0 amid flat atmosphere at National Stadium

SINGAPORE – A 5pm kick-off on a weekend, featuring one of the biggest clubs in world football, would normally be prime conditions for a party atmosphere inside a sold-out arena.

But, while Liverpool delivered on the pitch at the National Stadium on Sunday with a 4-0 demolition of Leicester City, the atmosphere did not quite match the game’s billing, with only 28,597 fans in attendance.

Inside the 55,000-capacity stadium, the early signs were that it was set to be an eventful afternoon.

Reds fans packed the vicinity of Kallang as early as 2pm while proceedings inside the stadium began with a spine-tingling, rousing rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from Reds supporters. But it was as good as it got when it came to replicating the world-famous partisan atmosphere that Liverpool’s home ground of Anfield is well known for.

Sunday’s crowd paled in comparison to last July, when 50,217 fans packed the stadium to watch Liverpool beat fellow English Premier League side Crystal Palace 2-0 in a friendly. In 2018, 50,308 caught Arsenal thump Paris Saint-Germain 5-1 in the International Champions Cup while 2019 saw about 50,000 fans catching Tottenham Hotspur’s 3-2 win over Juventus, while about 52,000 witnessed Manchester United edging out Inter Milan in a 1-0 win.

Last Wednesday, Spurs ran out 5-1 winners over local side Lion City Sailors in front of 25,095 fans.

Sunday’s atmosphere, which rarely threatened to reach fever pitch all afternoon, was also in stark contrast to the din that local Reds drummed up just a day before at an open training session as about 15,000 fans gave the Reds a rousing reception from start to end.